Letter: Don't become a statistic

Peggy Huffstutler, in a recent letter, opined that Democrats held up a congressional vote on coronavirus-related legislation for 48 hours to add provisions supporting renewable energy for a sustainable future while people were "sick and dying." Wow. God forbid we support a future not dependent on fossil fuels.
The willful ignorance or cognitive dissonance of President Trump’s sycophants is mind-numbing. The most generous examination clearly documents 70 days of President Trump’s hubris, arrogance, denial and head-ache inducing failure to acknowledge the pandemic and inability to lead our country forward with a coherent, concrete course-of-action.
Trump is not responsible for COVID-19. However, Trump and the duplicitous Trump State TV, are responsible for deliberate crisis misrepresentations and unnecessary death.
As usual, Trump takes no responsibility for his sustained and repeated failures and the chaos he creates. He deflects and demeans. Trump's blame-game victims: never-Trumpers, the New York Times, history, CNN, inspectors general, education, MSNBC, reality, NPR, journalists, videotape, and former presidents Obama and Clinton.
Voting has consequences. Our pathological liar and purveyor of ignorance, Dr. Trump, is the reigning example of somebody overestimating his limited abilities. Remember that Trump University did not have a medical school, as he recommends we take hydroxychloroquine or asks whether we can ingest disinfectants.
If you vote ignorant in November, it may kill you. Seriously. Trump's carnival-barker style dithering and relentless incompetency has already killed thousands of Americans and put many more at risk. Please live safely and do not become a Trump statistic.
James Lohr
Coal Valley
