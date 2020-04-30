Letter: Don't become a statistic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Peggy Huffstutler, in a recent letter, opined that Democrats held up a congressional vote on coronavirus-related legislation for 48 hours to add provisions supporting renewable energy for a sustainable future while people were "sick and dying." Wow. God forbid we support a future not dependent on fossil fuels.

The willful ignorance or cognitive dissonance of President Trump’s sycophants is mind-numbing. The most generous examination clearly documents 70 days of President Trump’s hubris, arrogance, denial and head-ache inducing failure to acknowledge the pandemic and inability to lead our country forward with a coherent, concrete course-of-action.

Trump is not responsible for COVID-19. However, Trump and the duplicitous Trump State TV, are responsible for deliberate crisis misrepresentations and unnecessary death.

As usual, Trump takes no responsibility for his sustained and repeated failures and the chaos he creates. He deflects and demeans. Trump's blame-game victims: never-Trumpers, the New York Times, history, CNN, inspectors general, education, MSNBC, reality, NPR, journalists, videotape, and former presidents Obama and Clinton.