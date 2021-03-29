Letter: Don't believe the spin

I have worked with Sangeetha Rayapati on the Moline-Coal Valley School Board for the last four years and know her to be prudent with finances and never wanting to overspend our hard-earned taxpayer dollars. The story being spun by her opponent about increasing taxes, debt, and spending is simply false and attacks the entire seven-member board which has carefully managed our district finances in consultation with our administrative staff.

Sangeetha has promoted her "live within our means" approach and proven it by supporting and passing the lowering of the district's tax rate three of the four years she has been on the board.

I've also spent time with her discussing important questions about city finances, economic development, and issues of public safety and believe she can be a team builder around these issues. She is approachable and open to hearing all ideas and viewpoints and legitimately takes them under advisement while weighing how her decisions will affect the community as a whole. That's what she's done on the school board and I know she can do that for the city as well.

I am happy to use my vote in support of Sangeetha Rayapati for mayor.

Justin Anderson

Moline

