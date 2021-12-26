Letter: Don't blame Biden for gas prices

Much has been said and written lately about inflation and the price of gasoline. Some of the blame is being directed at the White House. It is, I will contend, more complicated than that. Gasoline is a commodity, sold on the open international market. Its price is determined by supply and demand. During the pandemic shut-down period, demand fell sharply, and prices fell as a result. Production was also curtailed as a result. As the economy now has opened up, we are consuming more and prices have risen accordingly. This is not Joe Biden's doing.

Also, it should be acknowledged that our oil issues are not what they were 10 or 20 years ago. We are now energy independent. In fact, we export more petroleum product than we import. The refining, exporting states of Texas and Oklahoma exported $138,000,000,000 worth of gasoline, propane, and crude oil last year. They do so for profit, literally. They sell gasoline abroad because they get a higher price there than in the US. This of course drives prices up here, simple supply and demand.