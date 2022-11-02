Letter: Don't blame the community for one person's actions

Your article titled "Neighbors saw erratic behavior" paints a picture of Adrian Rogers having made unwise choices and having a criminal history for decades. One neighbor stated that he felt he and the community didn’t do enough to help Mr. Rogers, and that he thinks the community failed Adrian.

I believe he has that backward and that Mr. Rogers didn’t do enough to help his community and family. What are we citizens obligated to do for our community? Are we not required to be good, productive, law-abiding citizens and providers for our families? It sounds like Mr. Rogers had potential to do that, but he chose wrong friends and to break the law. When someone chooses to commit a crime, why is that his community’s fault?

I agree with President John Kennedy’s words, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” Yes, we’re obligated to being good citizens for our community, and we shouldn’t blame the community when some citizens ignore that obligation.

Diane Rosenberg

Bettendorf