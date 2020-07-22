Letter: Don't break the law

Our law enforcement officers now have a bullseye painted on their backs thanks to former President Obama, the radicals that now control the Democratic Party and, of course, our media. Communities across the country are cutting funding for our police force without considering that the lives of these men and women also matter. They have families to return home to each night after putting their lives on the line everyday when they go out to protect you.

Our media fails to report that a cop is 18.5 times more likely to be killed by a Black man than the other way around, according to an article in the Wall Street Journal's opinion section. We had over 7,000 Black homicide victims in 2019 and almost all killed by other Black people.

After the Baltimore riots, following the death of Freddie Gray, Obama stated," They're not protesting. They're not making a statement, They're stealing. When they burn down a building, they're committing arson. A handful of criminals and thugs tore up the place."

In a memo in 2015, an official in the Democratic Party called Black Lives Matter a "radical" group, and now these radicals loot and burn our cities, destroy our history and are financed and bailed out by Democrats.

If someone is being treated poorly by our police, maybe they should try not breaking the law.