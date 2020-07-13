Letter: Don't change Davenport's one-ways

Considering this seems to be a season of protest, I'm surprised there has been so little public comment on the proposal by the City of Davenport to change the one-way streets downtown. I do not believe two-way streets are safer than the present setup. Please show me how and why they are.

The present system works quite well so why spend over a million tax dollars to change something that works. The one-ways are not currently a 90 mph racetrack, as someone indicated, as the current stop signs reduce speed quite well. Also, in case you aren't aware, two-way streets can be used for speed by those who chose as well as the current streets.

Also, it does not take a genius to be able to figure out all one has to do is go around the block in order to access any business place you chose regardless of which side of the street it is on. The one way streets have never hampered my choice of visiting a downtown business. I may however consider not going to downtown businesses if that million dollars in tax money is used for what should be a very low priority item in the Davenport budget!

Bill Edwards

Davenport

