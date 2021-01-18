Letter: Don't coddle

I would like to say a few words to parents. It has been said of late that kids have too much power. A rising number of parents are fighting the tendency to indulge and coddle them.

Two-thirds of parents admit that their kids are more spoiled than kids of 10 or 15 years ago. In the mall, at a concert or restaurant, you can find these children who have seldom been told no, whose sense of power and entitlement leaves onlookers breathless.

Leave aside the extremes, the lazy parents who set few boundaries and the gifted ones who are naturally wise when it comes to discipline. In between is the unending concern and confusion over where and how to draw the lines.

We have gone too far, giving kids more power than they can handle and more stuff than they can possibly need. We should inform and firmly explain the rules. Twenty dollars is too much for lunch money. Determine what chores kids should have to do, and which are extra credit. We need to treat them with respect without sacrificing our authority and cheer them on without driving them too hard. We can set them free, but still set limits.

If you want your children to become decent, responsible adults, you must present yourself as such; beginning at a very early age and waiting until they are grown up before you can be their friend.