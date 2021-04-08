Letter: Don't demean us

"You’ll never get ahead by blaming your problems on other people." (Willie Nelson).

Adults take responsibility for their failings and go on. Undisciplined children blame others. America’s liberals/progressives appear to be trying to wreak vengeance on former President Trump but are seriously penalizing Americans. Gasoline prices have risen precipitously since January’s change of administrations. Higher gas prices don’t much influence billionaire Donald Trump, but they profoundly affect you and me.

There’s an old saying: "When purposing to take revenge, first dig two graves." A person who is eaten up by anger toward someone suffers from it much more than does the despised one. Liberals appear to be doing things to spite Trump that seriously and rapidly reduce your standard of living and mine. Reduced real income, increased regulations, increased cost-of-living, etc., do little to punish conservatives, but eat away at our prosperity and freedoms.

We want our children to have a higher standard of living than we had. With an out-of-control national debt, onerous new rules, increased taxes, etc., things are going the other way. You and I may have already experienced America’s zenith. Not good thinking when planning for our descendants.