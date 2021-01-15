Letter: Don't demonize others

Do you remember those 2020 political advertisements depicting rioters, looting, and burning buildings? Do you remember the assertions that the "liberal mob" and the "radical left" caused this mayhem, and that "elites" are leading the country into socialism and anarchy?

These claims have no factual basis. Nevertheless, this divisive rhetoric continues to be parroted by Republican politicians, amplified by pundits on conservative media, and exaggerated and weaponized on social media platforms. The intent of this highly coordinated messaging is to demonize "the other side" — to intentionally make people angry, fearful and untrustful of their fellow Americans.

Their goal is political sectarianism, which is a common ploy used by authoritarians to divide a populace to subvert democracies and/or maintain power. When people become convinced that "the other side" is immoral or evil, those people will reject all candidates representing "the other side" and/or ignore the qualifications and ethics of the candidates whom they support.