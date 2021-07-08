Letter: Don't deny history

It looks like the Republican Party of Iowa and Gov. Kim Reynolds have constructed a law giving them an excuse to plunder our school system with politics about racism. What are they really trying to accomplish with the new legislation forbidding teaching of Critical Race Theory in Iowa’s schools? It isn’t even being taught in the schools. What does the new law say about what not to teach?

Critical Race Theory is just that, a theory. The subject matter of any theory is to be proven; ideas are, at the outset, proposed. They are to be examined, investigated and established only when true and useful.

Critical Race Theory has been around for decades within academia to examine our country’s laws and the institutions of our socio-economic and justice systems for evidence that they implicitly fostered racism. It is not a curriculum. So, are we to not teach that a significant part of our country relied upon slavery and the importing of slaves from Africa? Slaves were used to support the newly growing cotton industry. These were people not mentioned by name like the rest of us in our country’s census. Are our students to not hear about this and the Jim Crow era, when Blacks’ freedom, won by the Civil War, were severely undermined.

Are we to deny that our socio-economic and criminal justice systems have struggled against biases?