Thank you, Alderman Judith Lee and Alderman Derek Cornette, for your service! Thank you for speaking up.

Living in our democracy we elect (in expensive city-wide elections) representatives to carry our issues to the “leaders” and their news back to us.

How in the world can this happen when the “leaders” decide to limit or stop the information accessibility to our representatives?

City Attorney Tom Warner states, “these limits” protect staff from these officials' inappropriate behavior. Does this justify censoring them?

Judith Lee stipulated that the council should be setting policy for the city administrator (Corri Spiegel) and city attorney (Mr. Warner), not the other way around. It’s 10 council members duty to do research as well as request and receive information from the staff.

Lee states, “the city attorney’s protocol completely restricts my ability to obtain the information I need.”

Mr. Cornette said he thought the motive was political, “I’m not supporting their deal.” He acknowledged that he talked to two staff members who were bothered by the way he addressed them. He said he apologized, yet was still put on restrictive protocol.

Why should we citizens be deprived of information the aldermen consider important for their decision making?

Be persistent, Ms. Lee and Mr. Cornette!

Should other alderpersons be speaking up? Why run for the office if you don’t represent?

The citizens of Davenport, as our Democracy requires, expect great representation.

Pat Jones

Davenport