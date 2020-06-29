Letter: Don't erase history
topical

Letter: Don't erase history

{{featured_button_text}}

Common sense. Have we lost it in the United States?

What's happening to our country? I have in my lifetime never seen so much chaos, political unrest and degradation in almost every segment of our wonderful country. The once strong, silent majority has become too silent.

The radical left wing is pushing hard to change a once free country to one that is heading towards socialism.

Angry people destroying historical monuments for no reason, except they don't like them. What about those who don't want history erased? We cannot change the past, but we can learn from it. So please don't eradicate where we've been. Embrace the past to make our future better for those who come after us.

We cannot forget where we came from, good, bad or indifferent. The past is a lesson learned, the future is a lesson to be learned.

Timothy Odey

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: It must hurt

  • Updated

Nature and facts are smacking the current president and Republican Party upside the head. It must really hurt to start almost every day with a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News