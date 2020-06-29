Letter: Don't erase history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Common sense. Have we lost it in the United States?

What's happening to our country? I have in my lifetime never seen so much chaos, political unrest and degradation in almost every segment of our wonderful country. The once strong, silent majority has become too silent.

The radical left wing is pushing hard to change a once free country to one that is heading towards socialism.

Angry people destroying historical monuments for no reason, except they don't like them. What about those who don't want history erased? We cannot change the past, but we can learn from it. So please don't eradicate where we've been. Embrace the past to make our future better for those who come after us.

We cannot forget where we came from, good, bad or indifferent. The past is a lesson learned, the future is a lesson to be learned.

Timothy Odey

Bettendorf

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0