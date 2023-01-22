Letter: Don't finance church schools with tax dollars

Many immigrants came to this country in the first place for freedom of religion. That is why wise leaders throughout our history have followed the rule of separation of church and state. Church schools are fine, but they should never be financed with tax dollars.

In the debate for governor last fall the media did not pick up on the best line of the debate. When the governor said she wanted to take tax money from public schools and give it to church schools so students in "poor" schools could have a better choice, the Democratic candidate for governor, Deidre DeJear's, retort was "I wouldn't have poor schools."

The media follow up should have asked why do we have "poor" schools when not too long ago Iowa schools were rated among the best in the country.

Finally, how does the governor feel about the students left in the "poor" schools that can only be poorer with fewer tax dollars funding them.

The governor's obsession with the above proposal has failed to pass two times. Quick passage is this year's maneuver. The question remains, why has this governor worked so hard to damage public schools.

Mary Tomsche

Long Grove