"Thou shalt not have other gods before me."

This is the first of the Ten Commandments, and it is important that we realize how important this is. Everyone has a place in their hearts that only God can rightly fill. Some fill their hearts with other things for example money or sex or even fake gods or cult leaders.

Most men wanting to be presidents go south to capture those voters. I was surprised that one went to Waco, Texas. Why? Could've been he was after those looking for a fake messiah? God said that he would have no other Gods before him.

He once said that he could shoot someone on the street in plain site and nothing would happen to him. Other cult leaders gave their followers poisoned Kool-Aid. This fake god sent a mob to our Capitol on Jan. 6th to take over our government by force. What about people following him even when they should have known better. Frankly any man that says he is god is actually a dog.

Followers of these false gods or cult leaders shouldn't take the Kool-Aid. There is only one God. All people should find and accept the one true Christ Jesus who gave his life so that you can be forgiven for your sins and be able to receive everlasting life.

Robert L. Davis

Davenport