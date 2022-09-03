Letter: Don't forget vulnerable voters

With the General Election quickly approaching, there are some things that family and friends can do to help advocate for their loved ones that reside in nursing homes.

The voting procedures for the 2022 general elections are governed by 10 ILCS 5/19-12, which requires that nursing home voting be conducted by election judges representing the two parties. Your loved one does not lose their right to a free and fair vote because they reside in a nursing home.

Educate yourself on this subject and if your loved ones nursing home is not following the state statute, politely encourage them to.

For more information on vulnerable voters and how you can help please go to https://protectvulnerablevoters.org website.

Karen Tullius

Port Byron