Letter: Don't get distracted
Letter: Don't get distracted

In the preparations for the 2022 midterm and 2024 elections, who will emerge as the controlling faction of the Republican Party?

Control by Trump's base will result in a party that is too chaotic to be viable., Control by moderate conservatives most likely will result in Trump's supporters creating a third party.

In either case the Republican Party will pay a steep price for Trump's election in 2016.

The Democrats must focus on addressing society's ills and not get distracted.

Richard Lausen

Davenport

