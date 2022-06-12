Letter: Don't give Trump a second chance

On the 50th anniversary of Watergate, for those of us who remember, Washington Post reporters, Woodward and Bernstein, penned an editorial reminding us that our fragile democracy is under siege, again.

They began with a quote from President George Washington, in his 1796 Farewell Address: “Cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government”.

Elected or not, former President Trump wants another stab at the Oval Office to launch an authoritarian attack on our democracy. Reps. Miller-Meeks and Hinson support Trump, as does Sen. Grassley who during an Iowa rally last fall, caved to Trump, joining him on stage after criticizing Trump for the insurrection.

These same legislators are limiting our voting rights in preparation for the 2024 presidential election as Republicans likely prepare to launch another insurrection.

Miller-Meeks praised recent voter restrictions calling them, modernized election laws. Hinson voted against “For the People Act” as did Miller-Meeks.

Grassley won't support expanding voter laws, falsely stating, “The Constitution is very clear, that state legislature sets the manners of having an election. So that’s why we are against it”. Fact: Article 1, Section 4 in the Constitution says federal lawmakers have a role in elections.

In November, voters can change direction with Christina Bohannan (IA-01), Liz Mathis (IA-02), and Senate candidate, Michael Franken.

Miller-Meeks, Hinson and Grassley languish in an atmosphere of decaying American values.

Is this what we want?

Ellen Ballas

Iowa City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0