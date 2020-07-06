Letter: Don't give Trump a second term

Until Donald Trump came along Herbert Hoover was the poster child for presidents failing to meet unprecedented success challenges. The similarities in both men’s backgrounds and philosophies on governing are interesting. Both men came from business backgrounds, Hoover minus the multiple bankruptcies.

Both men, when presented with crisis reacted slowly, and listened to wealthy business interest groups for guidance. Hoover refused to protect small banks and average citizens and Trump takes the Chamber of Commerce's advice on ordering low-paid workers back to work while at the same time trying to immunize them from liability.

Both inherited, and blew thriving economies. Both worked very hard to get government regulations out of the workplace to allow companies to operate unfettered. Then, when the damage was reaching catastrophic levels, both felt that it was wise to leave the states to fend for themselves, rather than have the federal government coordinate an effective plan.

In November we need to make sure that the loop from the early 1930s is completed by ensuring in November that Donald Trump is denied a second term as Herbert Hoover was.

Gregg Johnson

East Moline

