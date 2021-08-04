 Skip to main content
Letter: Don't go quietly
Letter: Don't go quietly

Gain-of-function research (GOFR) emerged recently as Sen. Rand Paul accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of lying to Congress over his role in directing federal funding to make viruses more lethal to humans. As director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Fauci directed research grants into this potentially apocalyptic area of "science."

In 2019, the NIH lifted a three-year moratorium on this funding while they examined the ethics of this practice. Unfortunately, the government-financed risk-benefit analysis was more concerned about a loss of trust in science rather than a loss of human life. It ignored the fact that this research violates the Biological Weapons Convention, of which we are members.

In 2014, Yashihiro Kawaoka at University of Wisconsin reported that he reconstructed the 1918 influenza virus, which killed over 50 million people. In 2015, Ralph Baric, a virologist at the University of North Carolina at Chapel hill reported that they genetically engineered a coronavirus spike protein to be more lethal to humans. The similarity of this virus to present day COVID-19 has raised speculation that we face a scientifically-created pandemic.

Our predecessors sought to eradicate small pox, polio and measles. However, it appears that a new generation of scientists are happy to promote pestilence.

Americans should not go quietly to the grave, paying scientists to send us there.

David Hartsuch MD

Bettendorf

