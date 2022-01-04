Letter: Don't ignore history

The Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was a white race riot, complete with nooses, perpetrated by middle-aged white men, a "midlife crisis" version of Charlottesville, bent on thwarting popular will.
We must acknowledge the racist underpinnings of the riot or risk continuing our willful amnesia about our racist history. Unfortunately, there are misguided efforts to limit teaching that history. Apparently, the 1921 Tulsa Massacre, the 1923 Rosewood Massacre, the 1920 Ocoee Massacre, etc., will continue to be ignored.
There are countless examples of systemic racism. In 1959, I attended the new Nathan Bedford Forrest High School (the Rebels). Students wanted it to be named Valhalla High, but the school board went with Forrest, a slave-trader and slave-owner, a Confederate general responsible for the Fort Pillow Massacre, where 200-300 mostly Black Union soldiers were murdered. But Forrest was most known as the first grand wizard of the KKK. The school board was clueless — or worse — and thought his resume was deserving.
This shameful name remained even after the school was integrated and the student body was primarily Black. Imagine Black students watching the Rebel football team take the field in their gray uniforms, waving the Confederate battle flag, giving the rebel yell.
In 2014, the school was renamed Westside High (the Wolverines). Hopefully today, with proper historical perspective and human decency, I would have a different name on my diploma. But it could happen again. If the Jan. 6 attack can be ignored, the "Wizard of the Saddle" could become a hero again.
Robert McKanna
Bettendorf