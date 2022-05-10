Letter: Don't let hate and lies win

The desire by the disgraced former president and some in the GOP to make the USA a Russian-type kleptocracy may seem ridiculous. But many of the policies of that party lead that way. So the very rich pay comparatively little in taxes and their attack on public education tries to assure no future opposition. Even Charles Grassley, as anti-Constitution and anti-democracy that he has become, can’t understand why his party is rebuking him for a vote to help bring many billions to the state’s infrastructure. That it would also help the poor makes it bad for many in the GOP.