Letter: Don't let hate and lies win

The world now sees that Putin is nothing but a crook as is Donald Trump.
The desire by the disgraced former president and some in the GOP to make the USA a Russian-type kleptocracy may seem ridiculous. But many of the policies of that party lead that way. So the very rich pay comparatively little in taxes and their attack on public education tries to assure no future opposition. Even Charles Grassley, as anti-Constitution and anti-democracy that he has become, can’t understand why his party is rebuking him for a vote to help bring many billions to the state’s infrastructure. That it would also help the poor makes it bad for many in the GOP.
Meanwhile that party is busy spreading disinformation — despicable lies about pedophilia, about children’s books, about the border. about math, about Christianity and Mickey Mouse; even claiming the USA was founded as an Iranian style theocracy (letter QC-Times April 30).
The GOP denied to Ukraine in its war with Russia congressionally legislated millions in military aid. Contrast that with Biden’s leadership in making the Ukraine defeat of the Russian invasion almost a certainty.
People are also reading…
Do not let hate and lies and anti-democracy win.
Don Moeller
Davenport