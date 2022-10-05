 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Don't let shiny objects decide your vote

Recently the Supreme Court ruled that abortion was an issue that belonged to the states. What does that mean for the election? It means ads attacking congressional candidates on abortion are "shiny objects" meant to distract from real issues. Likewise, Iowa and Illinois have made the moves they intend to make on abortion so at the state level this is also a non-issue. If you are voting on abortion, you have been distracted from the real issues.

The real issues are your kitchen table issues, problems that impact your family budget, that impact your security. The economy is failing. Retirement savings are collapsing. Inflation is raging. The price of gas is outrageous. The border is nonexistent.

In Illinois, Democrats have raised taxes and fees an average of $4,000 per family. Halpin and Pritzker laughably sell themselves as “tax cutters”. What does it say when these men run from their true records?

In Iowa, we see similar distraction tactics by Democrats. Opponents to Miller-Meeks, Grassley, Webster and Bird run on non-issues. Some even call for price controls which leads to shortages and rationing. What are their positions on deficit spending, the border, inflation and gasoline? No campaign messages address these issues.

For the sake of the country, vote for more responsible government, lower taxes and lower inflation. In Illinois, support Bailey, Thoms, King, Swanson and Martens. In Iowa, return your republican team to office to keep prosperity going! Don't allow those who brought on this disaster to distract you with nonissues.

William Bloom

LeClaire

