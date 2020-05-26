Letter: Don't let them down

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lately, it's been scary. Whether you're unemployed, expect to be called back, or wonder if your employer will survive, it's scary.

Students are learning online. At first, it may have been a cool, novel idea. Now, not so much. Everyone misses some hanging out, or a simple coffee with a friend.

For many, they have found a new type of friend. This friend listens to you, doesn't judge and loves you unconditionally just for who you are. They'll even take a non-social distance walk with you. They come in all shapes, sizes and colors (just like us), but they have fur and four paws.

Yes, our beloved pets!

Recently on TV it was said that shelters have run low (or are out of) adoptable pets. Soon, things will get back to normal. Jobs will be found, or rediscovered. Students will be back in classrooms. A Friday night hang-out will once again be the norm. And you will be deciding what kind of coffee to have with your friends.

But, remember the ones who helped you through this. Those furry buddies who were there for you during your isolated, lonely times are not disposable props; they are living, breathing beings just like you.