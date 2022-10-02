 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Don't listen to attacks on King

Letters logo

Esther Joy King is my friend and a recent letter to the editor in this paper was outrageous and needed to be fact-checked. I know Esther. She is a kind, loving, and honest person who truly cares about people.

These lies from her opponent, Eric Sorensen, and the far-left trying to attack her character need to stop. Even the media has said the attacks on her businesses and the charity she served on were misleading and false. Is the far-left really so desperate to win an election that they'd spew hatred like this? I guess so.

Let me tell you the truth about Esther.

Esther has spent most of her life serving others. She grew up in Juarez, Mexico where her parents served as Christian missionaries. After college, she went on to be an aid worker in Afghanistan and now she serves in the military. She came to the Quad Cities through her service at the Rock Island Arsenal. She's also done legal work for people I know here in the Quad Cities.

People are also reading…

So when Eric Sorensen and his supporter, Mr. Kivisto, accuse Esther of being a "carpetbagger," they're really attacking her military service. I've lived here most of my life and our community is one that is welcoming of service members and their families. How can Eric represent us if he doesn't understand the importance of the Rock Island Arsenal and bringing more people to grow our community?

It's pretty clear Eric Sorensen and his supporters don't want to talk.

Angie Nichols

Rapids City

