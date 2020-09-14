 Skip to main content
Letter: Don't listen to mind readers
Letter: Don't listen to mind readers

"Great relationships are based on clarity, not mind-reading," according to Steven Arterburn. Modern day liberals/progressives persistently tell what conservatives are thinking even though they are consistently incorrect. When liberals, on the other hand, openly say or do something consistent with their left-wing philosophy, they routinely deny what was their obvious intent. Liberal politicians and the lapdog news media immediately and consistently affirm the liberal assertions, however consistently incorrect they may be.

When asked a substantive question, liberals will obfuscate, quoting rote platitudes or answering irrelevant questions. They can’t speak with clarity because it betrays their nefarious intent. If we could read their minds, they would have no influence in our society. Those who adamantly agree with their calumnies, ignore truths and the facts – while promoting disastrous ideas.

By contrast, when conservatives speak plainly, rationally and clearly, the liberal establishment immediately "reads their mind," and intentionally interprets the meaning — wrongly. They intentionally warp it to make the conservative appear irrational, or worse!

Only when you and I begin to look at the long-term potential outcome of people’s promises and the probability of them being fulfilled can we sort out the good and meaningful from the fanciful and anarchistic. Too many of today’s liberal statements are not based on good, long-term notions. Instead, they are short-term and selfish.

Beware of those who tell you what people think. Only God can (reliably) read minds. Assess the motivation behind people’s words. If they do as they say, listen closely. Don’t listen to mind readers.

Don Goembel

Orion

