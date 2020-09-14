Letter: Don't listen to mind readers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Great relationships are based on clarity, not mind-reading," according to Steven Arterburn. Modern day liberals/progressives persistently tell what conservatives are thinking even though they are consistently incorrect. When liberals, on the other hand, openly say or do something consistent with their left-wing philosophy, they routinely deny what was their obvious intent. Liberal politicians and the lapdog news media immediately and consistently affirm the liberal assertions, however consistently incorrect they may be.

When asked a substantive question, liberals will obfuscate, quoting rote platitudes or answering irrelevant questions. They can’t speak with clarity because it betrays their nefarious intent. If we could read their minds, they would have no influence in our society. Those who adamantly agree with their calumnies, ignore truths and the facts – while promoting disastrous ideas.

By contrast, when conservatives speak plainly, rationally and clearly, the liberal establishment immediately "reads their mind," and intentionally interprets the meaning — wrongly. They intentionally warp it to make the conservative appear irrational, or worse!