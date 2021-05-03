Letter: Don't miss this chance

I love the Quad Cities. That’s why I live here. But there is an opportunity right now that will absolutely put us on the map, and we cannot pass it up. I’m talking about the Veterans Memorial Pier proposal.

Here’s our chance to create the most unique attraction the Quad Cities has ever had, an attraction that will cause travelers on I-80, (with signage) and the new I-74 bridge, to not just keep on driving, but actually stop in the Quad Cities.

Have you ever seen a pier with a 60’ waterfall that will be lit up at night?

Have you ever had lunch from a food truck, sitting at a picnic table, under a canopy in the middle of the Mississippi River? Have you ever had a chance to pay your respects to all the great veterans in the Quad Cities, in the middle of the Mississippi River?

The answer is you haven’t, because there is no other structure like the Veterans Memorial Pier on the Mississippi River. And here’s the deal: We already have the money to do this. All we need is the will to do it.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. We will never get this chance again.