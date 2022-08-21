 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Don't miss this show

I've written my fair share of Letters to the Editor touting political candidates, so this one is a first: I'm writing to tell you all to go see "Ride The Cyclone" at The Black Box Theatre in Moline. I went on opening night by myself and was completely in awe of every single moment that I experienced. I instantly bought tickets to see it again with a friend a few days later and it was even better than the first time. I was moved to tears by the end (after doing a lot of laughing as well). Every single person cast in this production of this quirky show is complete perfection. There are only three shows left in its run and you'd be foolish to miss out on it. BBT’s production is only the eighth theater in the world to stage this zany musical, it’s quite a rare treat! If my schedule allows, I'll be partaking in a third showing because incredible community theater ensembles don't come together like this often. And now more than ever, we need to "support local", and that includes local theater! I know no one in this production and have no stake in this theater, you just need to see the brilliance that is Ride The Cyclone at BBT. As you can surmise from the show title- you’re in for quite the ride. You can thank me later. Get those tickets now!

Adam Peters

Davenport

