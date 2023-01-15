Letter: Don't recognize Putin's puppets in this newspaper

It was extremely disappointing to see the Quad City Times include a large photo of and an article that spoke positively about Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill in the Saturday, Jan. 7, newspaper.

This supposed "Christian" leader is a staunch supporter of Putin's illegal invasion of the Ukraine. In a recent interview Kirill stated that Russia "is fighting for the future of all mankind" and that this war is a "holy struggle against the west." There is nothing "holy" about Russia's act of armed aggression and no religious dogma can justify it.

In the future please do not give Kirill or any of Putin's other puppets this level of recognition. They are in many ways as responsible as Putin himself for the cruelty, violence and destruction being experienced by the Ukrainian people at the hands of the Russian army.

Jerry Skalak

Davenport