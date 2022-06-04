Letter: Don't restrict guns

After every tragic shooting comes the demand to "Do something!" But what? There are already more than 20,000 gun control laws on the books at the federal, state and local levels. Every shooting shows their failure and the futility of adding more of the same; criminals, by definition, don't obey these laws and will always find ways to obtain the tools of their trade. Politicians are not missing the chance to score political points; blaming Republicans and the gun lobby for blocking what they say are reforms to prevent such tragedies, but they never get beyond meaningless generalities. Nobody, so far as I have heard, has said, "Here is a specific law which, if it had been in effect, would have prevented the Texas shooting." Does anyone really know of one? Some emphasis has been placed on expanded background checks; in any case, they don't predict what a person might do later. Totally ignored in the debate is that repeated studies have shown that as many as 2 1/2 million times each year, Americans protect themselves with their guns. New laws restricting their access to guns in an emergency would convert many of those saved into additional victims. One promising approach comes from the finding that many of the shooters post their intentions ahead of time on social media. We need to pay more attention to the warning signs.