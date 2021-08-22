Letter: Don't sell our water

As concerned citizens of Rock Island, we are expressing our thoughts on the possible sale of our water/sewer services to Illinois American Water.
We are totally against selling these services to Illinois American Water or any other private sector company.
People are now moving out of Rock Island, and when real estate agents give their opinions of Rock Island to their clients, they will include that the water rates can go up tremendously over the next several years, with "no say" from the citizens of Rock Island.
Will Illinois American Water hire our city employees, who have been there for years? Will they lose their seniority and/or will Illinois American Water bring in their own employees, and our workers will lose out totally?
Will Illinois American Water continue to have the extra water service and sewer lateral repair programs that residents have paid extra for, for many years? If we have a break in a pipe during off hours, will there be emergency service 24/7?
Being a stock-driven company, will Illinois American Water have major water rate increases to keep their stockholders happy?
Our city-owned water department profited $4 million to $5 million last year. Why would you want to sell one of our essential necessities to the private sector?
This decision should be placed on a ballot and voted on by the citizens of Rock Island.
Bill & Edna Sowards
Rock Island