Letter:Don't sell Rock Island's water

Selling Rock Island’s water is a terrible idea. Just look at Homer Glen. They sold rights to their water in 2002 to Illinois American Water, where there was a 40% price increase in 2003, 26% in 2010 and 15% in 2017, with smaller annual increases, too.
Despite Illinois Commerce Commission complaints and offers to buy their water back, Homer Glen was unable to do so, resulting in residents paying rates nearly 70% higher than those in surrounding municipalities. This aligns with estimates that privately-owned utilities cost 59% more for water, 63% more for sewer, and have average price hikes three times the rate of inflation.
Just look at customer reviews of three large cities near us who use Illinois American Water: Davenport, Peoria, and Urbana. By aggregating scores from Yelp, Google, and the BBB, here are the customer satisfaction rates in each city: Davenport, 47 reviews (38-1 star, 3-4 star, 6-5 star), 5.6% approval; Peoria, 18 reviews, (14-1 star, 1-2 star, 3-5 star), 5.6% approval; Urbana, 26 reviews, (19-1 star, 1-2 star, 6-5 star), 4.2% approval. Customer complaints range from billing after cancelation, hours of being placed on hold, poor smell/quality of water, unreachable technicians, and unfriendly customer service, to name a few.
The answer to the question, what can we expect from the level of service, water quality, and price point that Rock Islanders will receive if control of city water is lost, is clear. Our city stands to gain nothing at the price of everything.
Daniel Hintzke
Rock Island