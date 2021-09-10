Letter: Don't sell

Water has, is, and always will be, essential for life. Essential for life. Why would we want to turn over any control, whatsoever, of this life-sustaining blessing.

It is impossible, and foolhardy, to ignore the changes in our climate and its implications for the future. Unusual areas and periods of drought; highest temperatures on record; never ending, it seems, devastating fires; and water resources under stress.

The Colorado River could lose 31% of its discharge by the middle of the century due to aridification, water for irrigation and increasing demands of the population in the West.

We are blessed to have the Mississippi River, a seemingly endless supply of water. But how many times in our past have we exhausted a seemingly inexhaustible resource due to our inability to look past today and into the future?

In the not too distant future, it is not too farfetched to imagine that demands, other than our own, will be made on our resource, the Mississippi. We, the citizens, the people of Rock Island will be better served by having authority over not only our portion of this resource, but also its distribution.

Let us endeavor to alleviate our budgetary issues by other means than selling off a portion of an existing, efficient water system.