In 2022, Governor Reynolds signed the More Options for Maternal Support (MOMS) program into law.

However, this bill does not provide more options to Iowans. What it did was give $500,000 of taxpayer money to Crisis Pregnancy Centers. Like most people, I didn’t know what a CPC was. Turns out, at their most basic level, they are anti-choice counseling centers. Where a person who is seeking care for pregnancy or abortion is met with the bare minimum of what can be called a “health center.”

If it is the best-case scenario, which more often is not the case, the center will have nurses and an ultrasound. They provide inaccurate medical information and are more interested in forcing people to take their religious classes to obtain childcare items that should come free of charge, such as diapers and formula, while advocating against birth control.

Interestingly, the Quad Cities is home to not one, but two CPCs; which if staffed by non-medical personnel are not subject to HIPAA violations. This legislative session, Reynolds wants to give another $2,000,000 of taxpayer monies to these anti-choice centers, when there has been no data on the efficacy of the program. Is this where Iowa’s money should be spent: deceiving people in need of reliable, credible healthcare? Our efforts could be better spent keeping our local emergency rooms open and strengthening social safety nets with proven results (e.g.- Medicare).

Rue Monroe

Davenport