Letter: Don't sully these symbols of freedom

Recently the Des Moines Roosevelt baseball team took a knee with the coaching staff looking on during the playing of our national anthem. Players were protesting the death of George Floyd.

Yes, Black lives do matter, and what happened to Mr. Floyd was wrong. Taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem was wrong. That display of contempt for the United States flag and the national anthem was a slap in the face to the 19 million living veterans who wore the uniform and the two million who wear it today, who are protecting your right to protest.

Since our country was founded, and through the Iraq War, more than one million soldiers have come home to their loved ones in a flag-draped casket.

As veterans and active duty military we did not put our lives on the line to see the two greatest symbols of our democracy desecrated in such a shameful manner.

Americans, count the many rights and privileges you enjoy under our flag and national anthem but never sully these symbols of freedom as you make your voice heard to correct an injustice long overdue.

Don Ager

Muscatine

