Letter: Don't trust Miller-Meeks for the truth

Trust is the very basis of the legitimacy of our government. That trust is earned by elected government officials through their actions and the truth of their statements. Here in our district, our current representative, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, has lost the trust of voters.

In her year and a half in office, Miller-Meeks has repeatedly lied about her votes and tried to take credit for projects that she voted against. Thus, when her newsletter showed up in my inbox Sunday, May 15th, I viewed it with a jaundiced eye.

She falsely claimed, “The Biden Administration's supply chain is now further impacting working families with formula shortages being reported in stores across the United States.“

For one thing, what does the Biden administration have to do with supply chains? Nothing. That is a private-sector entity, period.

Secondly, the lack of baby formula is due to concentration in that industry and the failure of one supplier, Abbott, who marketed a contaminated product causing 40% of the product to be recalled.

Third, the previous administration negotiated a trade deal that makes it more difficult for the US to import baby formula in times like this.

After receiving her newsletter, Miller-Meeks voted against an emergency spending bill, on May 18, that seeks to relieve the nationwide shortage after she just complained about it in her newsletter less than a week ago.

Enough of her lies. I will be voting for someone who has proven to be worthy of trust, Christina Bohannan.

Dave Bradley

West Liberty

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0