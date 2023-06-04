I am writing in response to Senator Anderson’s reported comments about the unisex bathroom law that recently passed in Illinois. This law allows businesses to create multi-occupancy, gender-neutral bathrooms.

It doesn’t require this, but allows them to use their judgement about their facility, community, etc. in deciding how to set up their bathrooms. Stall dividers must have functioning locks and partitions for urinals, if they have urinals. This system is common in many other countries, both in their public restrooms and in their schools. I couldn’t find any reported incidents of sexual assault in my google search of gender-neutral bathrooms. However, there have been many reports of verbal and physical assault of gay, bisexual, and transgender students/citizens in bathrooms.

I’m confused by Senator Anderson’s response, because his concerns could be avoided by a simple step. He can accompany his daughter into the bathroom and wait for her by the sink. It’s a gender-neutral bathroom, after all. He could scan the cubical before she enters, and wait for her to come out.

The most frequent abusive situations occur with people the parents and child trust, and in situations that seem safe. Heck, over 4,000 priests have been accused of sexual assault in the United States. Of course, parents should be vigilant in protecting their children, but threatening someone who is just going into a bathroom to do his business seems excessive. I don’t understand the outrage. I hope that our representatives try to be logical when reviewing pending legislation.

Lori McCollum

Rock Island