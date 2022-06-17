Letter: Don't vote for Deppe

As a voter in Rock Island County, currently living in Jeff Deppe's County Board District, I find it interesting that now that he is a candidate for the 72nd State Representative District, he is telling falsehoods about his time on the County Board. One of these falsehoods is that he led the County on an anti-nepotism policy. When County Board Member Patrick Moreno was appointed to the Mental Health Committee in November 2020, his daughter, Melissa Moreno, was appointed to fill his vacancy on the County Board. I'm sure she is a wonderful person, but I am also pretty sure that contradicts his narrative. Deppe has spoken of how he has reduced taxes on property owners, which is something I have not noticed in my tax bills. Deppe also states that he is a labor leader. Deppe voted to sell out 130-plus AFSCME members with his vote to sell Hope Creek. He wouldn't even help negotiate successorship language despite the County selling the facility for pennies on the dollar. When I was laid off with no notice from Rock Island County at the beginning of the pandemic. I emailed and called Deppe with no response. As one of his constituents, I would have thought I would be a priority. Clearly, I was not. I find it hard to fathom that anyone in the 72nd District would be excited about sending Deppe to Springfield. Things are just starting to get back on track in Springfield; the last thing we need is to send him there.