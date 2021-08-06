 Skip to main content
Letter: Don't you care?
Letter: Don't you care?

I cannot believe that recycling is being discouraged. The landfills will be filled up and overflowing. It all comes down to the almighty dollar. What does that say to the next generation or don't you care?

Kay Casillas

East Moline

