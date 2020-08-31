Letter: Don't you love farce?

As I viewed the "All-in-for-Trump-Show," also known as the Republican National Convention, I felt they were missing a theme song: "Send In the Clowns" came to mind.
A vote for Trump and his sycophants in 2020 will result in choosing to support the same circus, the same clowns. Except for the clowns who are under investigation, indictment, serving time, released from prison, or pardoned.
Please think about your voting choices. Vote blue and vote early.
Faith Endresen
Davenport
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!