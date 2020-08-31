 Skip to main content
Letter: Don't you love farce?
As I viewed the "All-in-for-Trump-Show," also known as the Republican National Convention, I felt they were missing a theme song: "Send In the Clowns" came to mind.

A vote for Trump and his sycophants in 2020 will result in choosing to support the same circus, the same clowns. Except for the clowns who are under investigation, indictment, serving time, released from prison, or pardoned.

Please think about your voting choices. Vote blue and vote early.

Faith Endresen

Davenport

