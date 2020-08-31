Letter: Don't you love farce?

Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

As I viewed the "All-in-for-Trump-Show," also known as the Republican National Convention, I felt they were missing a theme song: "Send In the Clowns" came to mind.

A vote for Trump and his sycophants in 2020 will result in choosing to support the same circus, the same clowns. Except for the clowns who are under investigation, indictment, serving time, released from prison, or pardoned.