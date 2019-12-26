Letter: Double standard

It seems that the Democratic Party has a double standard. When President Trump used executive privilege, it's called obstruction of Congress. But when President Obama used executive privilege, it was OK. Obama used it when Congress was investigating Fast and Furious in which a U.S. border guard was killed by guns his administration sold to a Mexican drug cartel.
You have free articles remaining.
Maybe the killing of a border guard means little to a Democrat, but his wife and children suffered a great loss. No one died when President Trump used executive privilege.
Richard E. Bracker
Davenport