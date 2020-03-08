Letter: Double talk

The March 1 article, "Lawmakers want new scrutiny for public aid recipients," reveals to me the fraud in the hearts of Iowa’s Republican legislators.

Senate File 2272 purports to save money by rooting out fraud in 1 % — yes, 1% — of the recipients of money intended to provide bare survival to unfortunate fellow Iowans.

Any program with 99% accuracy in any measure is hard to beat. Misguided attempts to privatize functions that government organizations are charged with are almost never successful. Performance drops but costs increase, and the government claims victory, pulling their hair out while trying to make it work right.

The $1.8 million cost to "set up" the program is probably understated by a factor of three. It also misleads as that’s an initial snapshot, followed by years of annual contract costs, conveniently not mentioned.

The Department of Human Services could likely be just as effective as the prospective contractor. Sen. Jason Schultz is quoted as saying the vendor would "verify the eligibility," but then claims DHS, "not the vendor, would determine eligibility”.