Letter: Doubts about Davenport's riverfront park

Recently the Davenport City Council voted 8-2 to have a Colorado firm develop a plan for a riverside recreational area — with a $6 million price tag.

Will this be the golden key to once again make Downtown Davenport the jewel of the Riverfront?

I have some key concerns that should be looked at before the Council throws our tax-dollars down the river.

1) 25-30 trains will be going by the riverfront each day.

2) It still is in the flood-plain.

3) Parking will still be a major problem and always will be.

4) 95% of the folks who live downtown, do not have children. Where will the kids be coming from?

5) Between River Drive and the railroad tracks, how safe will that be for children and parents?

6) Will the City provide extra security and safety during peak traffic times?

7) How will this improve business for downtown merchants? When the casino boat was downtown, business was still very poor.

If we build it, who will really come?

Dave Fuller

Davenport

