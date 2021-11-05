Letter: Doubts

The Earth is a sphere.
Ancient Greeks hypothesized the concept, Copernicus' calculations confirmed it, and I've seen nothing in 67 years to convince me otherwise.
Inexplicably, some believe it's flat, like a pancake. Their numbers are few, but enough that the term "Flat-Earther" is part of America's vernacular.
I've never found the flat-Earth idea concerning enough for me to "waste" one of my monthly letters debunking it.
That's why I'm puzzled by the constant stream of letters parroting the mantra: "2020's election was the most secure in American history." If that's true, and there's no evidence to the contrary, why expend 250 words stating the obvious?
Such letters bring to mind Shakespeare's phrase: "thou doth protest too much, methinks." Those authors aren't expressing confidence, they're exposing doubt. And who could blame them?
Democrats Al Gore, Hillary Clinton, and Stacy Abrams all claim their elections were somehow "stolen."
Last spring, this newspaper published a parade of letters penned by supporters of loser-elect Rita Hart, cataloging "irregularities" that allowed Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks to steal Iowa's 2nd district.
Believing 2020's election, held during a pandemic, with hundreds of "on-the-fly" rule changes and millions of unsolicited mail-in ballots was "the most secure in American history" is illogical. (A newly redesigned product/process often takes years to "get the bugs out").
Deep in their hearts, "election fraud deniers" are probably pondering: "If a sliver of doubt can penetrate this wall of Trump-hate and creep into my mind ... imagine what sane people must be thinking."
Eugene Mattecheck Jr.
Moline