Letter: Downtown disaster

Converting 3rd and 4th streets to two way traffic will be a disaster. The plan is to make a single lane each way for traffic, a bicycle lane and curbside parking on each side of the street. What is not being considered is what happens when emergency vehicles; police, fire, ambulances, numerous delivery trucks; groceries, restaurant, beer, soda, USPS, Fed Ex, UPS are parked in the street. They cannot park in the alleys as these are one-lane and would block all the business and tenant parking lots.
Many of the buildings do not have an alley. I operated the Source Book Store at 232 W. 3rd St. for 22 years and can tell you these vehicles are constantly parked in the street, which is no problem as there is plenty of room to go around them. I brought this up at a meeting on this proposal several years ago and no one had an answer. I believe this will discourage drivers from going downtown.
Dan Pekios
Davenport