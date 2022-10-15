Letter: Downtown Moline Clean

Have you ever come out of a pub at closing time, stepped into a city square and seen absolutely not one piece of trash? Decades ago, when I was visiting in Stuttgart, Germany I did exactly that. It was stunning to me. Flash back to Labor Day weekend about 8 a.m. Friday, during the course of my daily morning walk I took the route around Citiline Plaza and on to 2nd Street. Starting at the TBK bank end the view was excellent! Weeds and trash were absent. As I continued up 2nd Street human carelessness became more blatant. Trash and weeds everywhere and one dumpster overflowing with waste, and I wondered if that business had not paid their bill to the waste hauler.
After riding Metro to the center of Moline, I had the pleasure of walking to the Moline Post Office through the downtown area, and block after block I saw no trash at all. I offer kudos to the cleaners and business owners who keep their city center clean.
Keeping the city clean is not just the work of city maintenance people, it is everyone’s business. Consider this when weeds and human litter are left in the gutters and on the sidewalks in front of a business, it shouts “we don’t care about you or our city.” Bluntly said it is not a welcoming feature.
Citizens of the Quad Cities, show you care, keep litter and weeds cleaned up.
Caryl Altemus
Moline