Letter: Downtown Moline Clean

Have you ever come out of a pub at closing time, stepped into a city square and seen absolutely not one piece of trash? Decades ago, when I was visiting in Stuttgart, Germany I did exactly that. It was stunning to me. Flash back to Labor Day weekend about 8 a.m. Friday, during the course of my daily morning walk I took the route around Citiline Plaza and on to 2nd Street. Starting at the TBK bank end the view was excellent! Weeds and trash were absent. As I continued up 2nd Street human carelessness became more blatant. Trash and weeds everywhere and one dumpster overflowing with waste, and I wondered if that business had not paid their bill to the waste hauler.