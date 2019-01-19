Growing up in rural Illinois, corn and soybean fields were the backdrop of my childhood -- some of my earliest memories are driving down two-lane roads and watching corn race by my window.
As much as these fields characterized my childhood, I had never considered until recently what they were used for and what they meant for the environmental health of the Midwest. With increasing amounts of agricultural land being devoted to biofuel, one may think we are making a shift to a cleaner and less petroleum-dependent future. However, there are numerous drawbacks to biofuel production that I believe the state of Iowa is overlooking in its policymaking.
Increased carbon emissions and depletion of the natural grasslands of the Midwest are both serious issues that contribute to long term climate change here and in the world at large. I urge Midwestern policymakers to take a hard look at the current state of our biofuel industry and to support policy that encourages cleaner renewable energy sources like wind and solar power in the coming years.
Carmella Russell
Rock Island