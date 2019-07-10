It's not every day that government comes up with a truly brilliant idea; but when that does happen, it deserves support and buy in from the community.
The DREAM project has the potential to be one of those ideas. For the last few decades Davenport has grown north with relatively little investment in the core of the city, while maintaining roughly the same population since 1980. This imbalanced growth has led to more streets to maintain, public services to provide, schools and parks to build, and neighborhoods for police and fire to protect.
The core neighborhoods didn't go anywhere as the growth shifted, however; they still have the same streets, parks, and require the same services and maintenance. But the blight that has fallen on these properties over this same time frame has negatively impacted property values, thereby decreasing the amount of city funds available to pay for these services.
The DREAM project will provide the means necessary for working families to perform needed improvements on their own homes in this part of the city. While fixing up homes is nice for homeowners, the program could help pay for itself in from the city's end. In time, I'm hopeful that businesses take another look at this area of town instead of building solely in the 53rd and Elmore area.
As a new first time homeowner and property taxpayer in Davenport, I'm excited to see tax dollars going to a program like this.
Austin Bird
Davenport