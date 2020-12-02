 Skip to main content
Letter: Drink paddy water
Letter: Drink paddy water

Am I the only one blessed/cursed with a good memory?

Reading local libs' letters insisting Republicans "accept the election results", I'm thinking: "Don't they remember 2016's antifa mobs chanting, 'Not my president!'?" Have they forgotten the post-inaugural sea of pink dunce-caps that descended on downtown Washington, D.C., culminating with Madonna's thoughts on "...blowing up the White House"?

Seeing demands for a "peaceful transition of power," I recall the previous administration's Justice(?) Department using a fake "dossier" to obtain fraudulent FISA warrants to set up a senile special counsel's 2-year "Witch-Hunt."

Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst receive criticism for not "congratulating" the president-elect, their critics seemingly unaware that over 70 Democrat lawmakers boycotted Donald Trump's inauguration, calling his presidency "illegitimate."

The irony of Democrat politicians calling for "unity," while simultaneously formulating McCarthyesque blacklists of Trump officials and joking about "re-educating" 74 million Trump voters, is exquisite.

One writer, ignoring Democrats/media/celebrities constant "demonization" of the president, suggested Trump was being "deified." I don't know if these people are delusional, demented or simply "willfully ignorant."

Our previous president and last two Democrat candidates called Trump supporters, "bitter-clingers", "deplorables" and "chumps." Recently published letters used the adjectives "racist," "poorly informed," "rural ... cult members," "brainwashed" and "gullible." All while insisting we "come together."

I have no interest in "coming together" with those who've just spent four years insulting me and my president. Their vile words are etched in my memory.

Democrats' hate has poisoned the well. As far as I'm concerned, "They can drink paddy water."

Eugene Mattecheck, Jr.

Moline

