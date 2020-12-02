Letter: Drink paddy water

Am I the only one blessed/cursed with a good memory?

Reading local libs' letters insisting Republicans "accept the election results", I'm thinking: "Don't they remember 2016's antifa mobs chanting, 'Not my president!'?" Have they forgotten the post-inaugural sea of pink dunce-caps that descended on downtown Washington, D.C., culminating with Madonna's thoughts on "...blowing up the White House"?

Seeing demands for a "peaceful transition of power," I recall the previous administration's Justice(?) Department using a fake "dossier" to obtain fraudulent FISA warrants to set up a senile special counsel's 2-year "Witch-Hunt."

Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst receive criticism for not "congratulating" the president-elect, their critics seemingly unaware that over 70 Democrat lawmakers boycotted Donald Trump's inauguration, calling his presidency "illegitimate."

The irony of Democrat politicians calling for "unity," while simultaneously formulating McCarthyesque blacklists of Trump officials and joking about "re-educating" 74 million Trump voters, is exquisite.