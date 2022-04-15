Letter: Drive with focus

Distracted driving is a serious problem in Illinois and across the nation. Distractions contribute to thousands of crashes each year and make roadways dangerous for drivers, passengers, first responders, pedestrians, construction workers and others. The Illinois Insurance Association and its member companies encourage residents to limit distractions in April, Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and throughout the year.

Most vehicles are equipped with hands-free technology for cell phones. However, hands-free does not mean distraction-free. Silence the unit while driving or set up an auto-response that sends calls directly to voicemail.

Pull off the road to check texts and emails.

Program the destination into your GPS and review the route before leaving home.

Securely strap children in car seats. Front and back seat passengers should be buckled up too. Crate pets for transportation.

Adjust seat position, temperature control, music selection, mirrors, and other vehicle controls before putting the car in gear. Organize your IPASS, money for tolls, and other essentials. Stow loose gear to prevent reaching for items en route.

Avoid eating, drinking, grooming, and smoking while driving. Road signs, billboard displays, construction zones, accident sites, and scenery tempt motorists to look away from the road. Recognize the allure and return to the task at hand as soon as possible. Daydreaming, drowsiness, and emotional conversations in the driver’s seat are problematic too.

Driving with focus is a choice. Choose to be attentive each time you slide behind the steering wheel. Strive to make the driver’s seat a distraction-free zone!

Kevin J. Martin

Springfield, Ill.

(Kevin J. Martin is executive director, Illinois Insurance Association)

