 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Drive with focus

Letters logo

Distracted driving is a serious problem in Illinois and across the nation. Distractions contribute to thousands of crashes each year and make roadways dangerous for drivers, passengers, first responders, pedestrians, construction workers and others. The Illinois Insurance Association and its member companies encourage residents to limit distractions in April, Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and throughout the year.

Most vehicles are equipped with hands-free technology for cell phones. However, hands-free does not mean distraction-free. Silence the unit while driving or set up an auto-response that sends calls directly to voicemail.

Pull off the road to check texts and emails.

Program the destination into your GPS and review the route before leaving home.

Securely strap children in car seats. Front and back seat passengers should be buckled up too. Crate pets for transportation.

Adjust seat position, temperature control, music selection, mirrors, and other vehicle controls before putting the car in gear. Organize your IPASS, money for tolls, and other essentials. Stow loose gear to prevent reaching for items en route.

People are also reading…

Avoid eating, drinking, grooming, and smoking while driving. Road signs, billboard displays, construction zones, accident sites, and scenery tempt motorists to look away from the road. Recognize the allure and return to the task at hand as soon as possible. Daydreaming, drowsiness, and emotional conversations in the driver’s seat are problematic too.

Driving with focus is a choice. Choose to be attentive each time you slide behind the steering wheel. Strive to make the driver’s seat a distraction-free zone!

Kevin J. Martin

Springfield, Ill.

(Kevin J. Martin is executive director, Illinois Insurance Association)

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Still open

Letter: Still open

I saw with utter disappointment that Deere & Company's factory in Russia remains open for business. Other companies like McDonald's, Coca …

Letter: No response

Letter: No response

I am disappointed in the representation and lack of response to the questions and concerns of residents in the district Rep. Mariannette Mille…

Letter: Wake up

Letter: Wake up

We moved here 33 years ago. Fixing streets comes up every year. Same old, same old story.

Letter: A contradiction

Letter: A contradiction

House Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, often stress law and order. However, Miller-Meeks’ recent vote doesn’t suppor…

Letter: A Republican inquisition

Letter: A Republican inquisition

In 1835, the Catholic Church withdrew the works of Galileo from her Index of Prohibited Books. The man the church had broken prevailed over th…

Letter: No proof

Letter: No proof

Where is the proof that transgender athletes will be better than non-transgender athletes? Do you really believe that a male athlete who is sa…

Letter: Term limits

Letter: Term limits

As we all have read about Sen. Chuck Grassley's intention to run for re-election, my only guess is that he wants to beat Strom Thurmond's reco…

Letter: A petty drama

Letter: A petty drama

What the? I was watching the confirmation vote of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, and it took longer than it should have.

Letter: Disappointing

Letter: Disappointing

I read and re-read the news release by Deere & Co. that it would keep its Orenburg, Russia, plant operational. They chose to cite humanita…

Letter: Shameful

Letter: Shameful

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley says of Judge Ketani Brown Jackson, "we need confidence that judges will interpret the laws as they are written." So …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News