It’s a sad commentary on the educational system in this area when so many individuals (feel free to substitute idiots, I do) can’t read a “Road closed” sign and think it’s OK to drive around big orange-and-white barricades and race down River Drive in Moline creating blinding clouds of dust while the residents of the area are trying to clean up their property after a major flood.

If those individuals feel that they absolutely must be there, perhaps they could stop and offer assistance - moving sandbags, raking debris, picking up sticks would be a huge help and would allow them to be close to the river and take in the atmosphere. It’s too late for this flood.

The city has been out doing an excellent job moving logs and sandbags, making countless passes up and down the road with the street sweepers and the barricades will probably be down before you read this but maybe in the future those individuals could think of others instead of just themselves. If they learn to read the signs.

Janice DeBuysere

Moline